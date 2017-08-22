501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Pittsburgh police, FBI looking…

Pittsburgh police, FBI looking for wig-wearing bank robber

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 1:34 pm 08/22/2017 01:34pm
Share
This Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, frame from surveillance video provided by the FBI Pittsburgh Division shows a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself at a Dollar Bank branch in Pittsburgh's South Side. Law enforcement officials are trying to find the robber who was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money. (FBI Pittsburgh Division and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman’s wig to disguise himself.

Despite the suspect’s goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city’s South Side on Monday morning.

The suspect also wore sunglasses.

He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 (1.52-meters) to 6 feet (1.83-meters) and weighing between 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms).

Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?