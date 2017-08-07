501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Lost high school ring…

Lost high school ring ‘keeps coming back’ to Florida woman

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 8:23 am 08/07/2017 08:23am
Share

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman says her high school ring “keeps coming back to me.”

Shannon Rose Forester who lives near Pensacola lost the class ring while stationed at the Navy Reserve Center in Hancock, Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin woman turned to Facebook when she found the 1979 Pace High School ring that didn’t belong to anyone in her family while cleaning her father’s house in Custer after his death.

Nicki Hintz’ search led her to Forester.

Hintz tells the Pensacola News Journal she believes her dad found the ring when he moved into the house and put it in a drawer.

It’s not the first time Forester lost the ring. It was misplaced during a car wreck shortly after she graduated high school. Her father, a sheriff’s deputy, found it at a pawn shop.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?