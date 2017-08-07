Lost high school ring ‘keeps coming back’ to Florida woman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman says her high school ring “keeps coming back to me.”

Shannon Rose Forester who lives near Pensacola lost the class ring while stationed at the Navy Reserve Center in Hancock, Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin woman turned to Facebook when she found the 1979 Pace High School ring that didn’t belong to anyone in her family while cleaning her father’s house in Custer after his death.

Nicki Hintz’ search led her to Forester.

Hintz tells the Pensacola News Journal she believes her dad found the ring when he moved into the house and put it in a drawer.

It’s not the first time Forester lost the ring. It was misplaced during a car wreck shortly after she graduated high school. Her father, a sheriff’s deputy, found it at a pawn shop.

