Judge refuses to toss conviction in $100B bogus lien case

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 9:04 am 08/23/2017 09:04am
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal udge has affirmed the conviction of a woman who filed $100 billion in bogus liens against judges, a prosecutor and other law enforcers in Chicago to avenge her brother’s drug conviction.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that the judge found Cherron Phillips had missed deadlines to challenge her conviction and seven-year prison sentence. But the judge says he wouldn’t have overturned the conviction even if she had filed the papers on time.

As a self-described “sovereign citizen,” Phillips didn’t recognize government authority over her.

The judge, Michael Reagan, is a judge based in southern Illinois. He handled the Chicago case to douse any perception that local judges couldn’t be fair to Phillips.

