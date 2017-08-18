501.5
Golden retriever digs up heroin in Oregon backyard

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 1:25 pm 08/18/2017 01:25pm
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon family’s golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family’s backyard.

KATU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xb1MmW ) Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.

As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson presented Kenyon with an official ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News Trending Now
