Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:46 am 08/10/2017 10:46am
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Comrade Detective" in Los Angeles. Tatum danced with a North Carolina gas station cashier in a video posted to Facebook Live on Aug. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

The “Magic Mike” star stopped by the Sunoco in the town of Statesville on Tuesday night for some coffee and a candy bar. He bantered with the cashier and later danced with her to the tune of Nas’ “If I Ruled The World.” Tatum joked with some puzzled customers that he was the store manager. He took time to snap a photo with a fan.

The episode was streamed to Tatum’s fans via Facebook Live .

Tatum is promoting his upcoming film, “Logan Lucky,” which centers on a heist at a North Carolina NASCAR race.

