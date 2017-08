Century-old $5 bill sold at auction for $11,000

By The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Money may not grow on trees, but its value can grow.

That was evidenced last week by a $5 bill issued almost 100 years ago by a Florida bank that was sold at auction for more than $11,000.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reports that the auction ended last week with a buyer from North Fort Myers, Florida making the winning bid.

The buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, paid $11,162 for the $5 bill that was issued by the First National Bank in Fort Myers. The bank no longer exists.

The exact date of the bill is a little confusing but experts say it dates back to at least 1920 and could date back to as early as 1908.

The bill came from an estate in Connecticut.

