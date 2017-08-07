501.5
Century-old $5 bill sold at auction for $11,000

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:51 pm 08/07/2017 02:51pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Money may not grow on trees, but its value can grow.

That was evidenced last week by a $5 bill issued almost 100 years ago by a Florida bank that was sold at auction for more than $11,000.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reports that the auction ended last week with a buyer from North Fort Myers, Florida making the winning bid.

The buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, paid $11,162 for the $5 bill that was issued by the First National Bank in Fort Myers. The bank no longer exists.

The exact date of the bill is a little confusing but experts say it dates back to at least 1920 and could date back to as early as 1908.

The bill came from an estate in Connecticut.

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

