$1M bill deposit attempt leads to Iowa man’s drug arrest

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 2:24 pm 08/08/2017 02:24pm
This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 booking photo provided by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office shows Dennis Strickland, who authorities say tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill at a bank, and subsequently was charged with drug possession in Sioux City, Iowa. The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill. (Woodbury County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.

A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie contained methamphetamine.

The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.

Iowa court records say Strickland is scheduled to be back in court Monday. His attorney hasn’t returned a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

