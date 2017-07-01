Canine classic: Dog wanders in during orchestra performance, decides to stay

WASHINGTON — A dog sauntered in during an orchestra performance in Turkey.

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of Mendelssohn’s “Italian Symphony No. 4” in the city of Ephesus when a Labrador walked in, checked out the scene and decided it was a cool enough place to hang out.

The pooch sniffed around and then sat next to a violinist. The crowds laughed and the musicians, being the professionals they are, kept on playing.

