German shepherd who flunked out of police dog academy for being too friendly gets new job

(QUEENSLAND, Australia) — A German shepherd in Australia has found his new purpose in life after he flunked out of police dog academy for being too friendly.

Gavel has been living at the official residence of Queensland Gov. Paul de Jersey since he was 6 weeks old, after police determined that he was too sociable to do police work.

Police said the pup did not display the “necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to the BBC. He was then removed from the roster of the Queensland Dog Squad.

Jersey often features Gavel on his social media accounts. In February, he posted Gavel’s “Contract of Employment” for his official title of Vice-Regal Dog at Queensland’s Government House.

Gavel has become a sensation among Queenslanders, according to the office of the governor.

Gavel’s role includes greeting guests and tour groups who visit the rounds of the Government House. He also participates in special ceremonies and has even been outfitted with a custom-made uniform for those occasions.

During his short life, Gavel as “outgrown four ceremonial coats,” “undergone a career change” and “brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, Mrs. de Jersey, Government House staff and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate,” the office of the governor said in a statement.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.