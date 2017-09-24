201.5
Turnpike, Parkway rest stop makeovers evoke mixed feelings

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 8:19 am 09/24/2017 08:19am
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Aging rest stops along the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are getting makeovers.

While some travelers welcome the news, many also say they feel a sense of loss as they reminisce about family trips over the years that included stops at the sites on the way to New York, Philadelphia or Washington, D.C.

The makeovers are part of a deal in which New Jersey will give Sunoco and food service firm HMS Host a 25-year contract at the turnpike and parkway in exchange for $250 million in renovations.

Many of the plazas date back to the 1950s and need newer facilities. The work should be done by 2024.

First up are the Thomas Edison rest stop on the turnpike and the Monmouth service plaza on the parkway.

