501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Which airline has the…

Which airline has the best elite status programs in the US?

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 19, 2017 9:44 am 09/19/2017 09:44am
Share

WASHINGTON — With shrinking seats, a spate of passenger incidents and the drudgery of security checkpoints, air travel doesn’t seem to be getting any easier. But at least there’s a bright spot for travelers: airline perks.

Which begs the question: Which airline has the best elite status program?

Analyst Nick Ewen with the travel website ThePointsGuy.com set out to answer that.

“The ability to check a bag for free that weighs 70 pounds instead of 50 pounds when you’re traveling with a 2 1/2-year-old toddler can make all the difference in terms of all the gear you have to bring,” Ewen told CBS News.

Ewen took a detailed look at the major airlines and what they offer loyal customers.

Related Stories

Because, he says, perk programs really matter.

“Being able to get standby, or change to an earlier flight when a storm is coming or when a meeting ends earlier, it makes the difference between a traveler getting home to see his or her family that night instead of potentially getting stranded in the airport,” Ewen said.

Alaska Airlines ended up taking the top overall spot in the ThePointsGuy study “largely because it’s the only one of these major carriers that awards frequent flyer miles based on flying rather than spending.”

“Being loyal to a single carrier carries a lot of value and Alaska really stands head and shoulder above its peers,” Ewen said.

The report also found, however, that most frequent fliers got the best value out of United Airlines.

ThePointsGuy looked at eight specific criteria to compile its list:

  • Airport perks (10 percent);
  • Reservation perks (5 percent);
  • In-flight perks (25 percent);
  • Fee waivers (20 percent);
  • Bonuses (20 percent);
  • Partner perks (5 percent);
  • Flexible perks (10 percent);
  • Non-flying perks (5 percent).

See the overall ranks below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
air travel airlines Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Living News travel Travel News travel perks Will Vitka
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Local winery guide: Where to tour and taste this fall
Juggalos, Trump supporters flock to National Mall
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: Sept. 19
Best area universities
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 17-23
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note