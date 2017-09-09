9 travel trends to watch in 2017 and 2018

After purchasing Expedia in 2010, Bill Gates advised everyone to throw away their travel agent’s phone number as the future of travel planning would be self-service through the internet. It seemed like a fair prediction with successful online publications such as Lonely Planet and TripAdvisor enabling travelers to research and book their own vacations, but today vacation planning is changing and travel advisers are once again in high demand.
Tired of planning their own trips and searching for memorable, unexpected and out-of-the-ordinary experiences, travelers want trusted and reliable resources to curate extraordinary vacations. In addition to planning customized trips, travel advisers are privy to hot new properties, up-and-coming destinations around the globe and the latest travel trends. The reality is the travel adviser is not a thing of the past, but rather the gateway to unique and rewarding future travel experiences.
With that in mind, here are the hottest new travel trends to watch, according to leading luxury travel experts who attended the recent Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas.