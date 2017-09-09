9 travel trends to watch in 2017 and 2018

After purchasing Expedia in 2010, Bill Gates advised everyone to throw away their travel agent’s phone number as the future of travel planning would be self-service through the internet. It seemed like a fair prediction with successful online publications such as Lonely Planet and TripAdvisor enabling travelers to research and book their own vacations, but today vacation planning is changing and travel advisers are once again in high demand.

Tired of planning their own trips and searching for memorable, unexpected and out-of-the-ordinary experiences, travelers want trusted and reliable resources to curate extraordinary vacations. In addition to planning customized trips, travel advisers are privy to hot new properties, up-and-coming destinations around the globe and the latest travel trends. The reality is the travel adviser is not a thing of the past, but rather the gateway to unique and rewarding future travel experiences.

With that in mind, here are the hottest new travel trends to watch, according to leading luxury travel experts who attended the recent Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas.

Transformational Travel People want to come back informed, enlightened and changed after their vacations. Matthew D. Upchurch, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso, a network of luxury travel advisers, says, “We tend to talk about luxury travel, adventure, family… all these different travel niches. When it comes down to it though, it’s the transformative nature of travel that is the single biggest motivator. When you travel, it pushes you out of your comfort zone, and it fundamentally changes your perception of yourself, your place in the world, of others. It fosters greater understanding and awareness because travel is all about celebrating the differences and recognizing what makes us all similar,” he explains. Plus, immersive travel enables people to become more informed and open-minded global citizens. “People love their kids all over the world, they take pride in their heritage [and] they enjoy a good meal. It’s in those moments of discovery that you make genuine human connections; that you’re transformed because of your travels. And in that sense, as well as many others, travel is a force for good,” Upchurch adds. (Thinkstock)

