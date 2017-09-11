501.5
11 pounds of meth mailed to man at Hawaii vacation rental

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 9:16 pm 09/07/2017 09:16pm
HONOLULU (AP) — A man is accused of using a Hawaii vacation rental to receive a package sent from California containing 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Walter Rolando Atemio Dominguez Garcia was staying at an Airbnb vacation rental in Honolulu when he received the package addressed to him. Federal agents say Garcia wrote a review for the property located on Wilhelmina Rise.

Airbnb spokeswoman Mattie Zazueta said in a statement Thursday Garcia is permanently banned from the platform. She says incidents like this are rare.

Garcia’s public defender, Alexander Silvert, says he doesn’t yet have much information about the case.

Crystal meth is one of Hawaii’s most popular illicit drugs. Authorities say drug traffickers often use the mail to smuggle it into the island state.

