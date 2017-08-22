501.5
Pop-up New York City dinner draws thousands, all in white

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 9:05 pm 08/22/2017 09:05pm
Guests clad in white sit down to a pop-up dinner at New York's Lincoln Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The event, known as Diner en Blanc, French for Dinner in White, is an annual foodie tradition and began in Paris 29 years ago. (AP Photo/Julie Walker)

NEW YORK (AP) — A pop-up dinner featuring white-clad guests who brought their own tables, chairs and food has drawn thousands to the plaza outside New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The event, known as Diner en Blanc, French for Dinner in White, is an annual foodie tradition.

Organizers say there were 45,000 people on the waiting list for Tuesday’s dinner. Tickets started at $42.

Ticket holders were told to show up at one of several designated spots, where the secret venue was disclosed.

When the dinner began just before sunset, guests were asked to wave their white napkins in the air.

Organizer Sandy Safi says the dinner is “a unique night out in the city.”

The event began in Paris 29 years ago and is now in 79 cities in 28 countries.

