Local NAACP pushes back against Missouri travel advisory

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 7:11 pm 08/03/2017 07:11pm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area branch of the NAACP is pushing back against an advisory supported by state and national NAACP members that urges caution while traveling in Missouri.

St. Louis County NAACP President Esther Haywood said in a statement Thursday that the advisory could end up hurting workers in the state’s hospitality industry.

The Missouri NAACP issued the advisory in June to warn travelers to be careful because of what it called a danger that civil rights won’t be respected, and national delegates also voted in favor of it. The advisory cites a new law to make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination, among other things.

Haywood says the local branch doesn’t approve of the legislation but cautioned the travel advisory could harm NAACP members.

