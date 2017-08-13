501.5
Hawaiian Airlines flight to Los Angeles diverts safely

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 1:17 pm 08/13/2017 01:17pm
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Kauai to Los Angeles made an emergency landing at Hilo because of smoke in the cockpit.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2vzoxS0 ) officials say the plane was two hours into its flight Friday night when it safely diverted to Hilo’s airport. The Boeing 767 airplane was carrying 276 passengers and crew.

Emergency responders met the plane, but no injuries were reported.

