Florida sizzles as heat index rises in dog days of summer

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 6:58 am 08/04/2017 06:58am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The dog days of summer have hit Florida where the heat index is on the rise.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Sharp says the temperature in the Orlando area should hit about 94 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday. But the actual “feels like” temperature will be more in the range of 100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the weekend.

His advice for the scores of people who will be visiting the area’s theme parks or spending time at the beach weekend is simple: Stay hydrated.

This time of year, he says, “you just feel the humidity.”

And there’s little relief in sight as Sharp says the “general pattern will persist through August.”

