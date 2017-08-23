501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Cape Cod beach closed…

Cape Cod beach closed after shark bites paddleboard

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 12:16 pm 08/23/2017 12:16pm
Share

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A beach on Cape Cod has been closed after a shark bit a paddleboard as a man was standing on it.

Kathy Tevyaw, acting superintendent at the Cape Cod National Seashore, tells the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2vYs1iM ) that the 69-year-old man was not bitten in Wednesday morning’s incident at Marconi Beach. She says he was in about 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water when it happened.

She says the beach was immediately closed after the call came in between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Several other beaches on Cape Cod were closed Monday due to shark sightings. At one beach in Orleans, a shark attacked a seal close to shore, sending surfers a few yards away frantically swimming to land.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The District's screwy road signs

See the signs around the District that may have drivers — and even pedestrians — scratching their heads.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?