501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Boston's historic Union Oyster…

Boston’s historic Union Oyster House damaged in fire

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 6:58 am 08/04/2017 06:58am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s historic Union Oyster House has been damaged in a fire.

The restaurant was evacuated Thursday night as firefighters battled the flames and smoke.

A fire department spokesman says the fire apparently started on the outside of the building, near light fixtures, before the smoke poured inside. He says firefighters took extra care because of the history of the building and avoided breaking out windows.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The restaurant was opened in 1826. It is recognized as a national historic landmark and was a popular dining spot for the late President John F. Kennedy, a Boston native.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?