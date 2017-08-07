7 Labor Day weekend getaways to book now

There’s still time to plan an epic Labor Day trip.

Leisurely days lazing along the beach. Active family vacations in inspiring national parks. Traveling to exotic, far-off places around the globe. While summer vacation days may be fleeting, it’s not too late to squeeze in one last hurrah with a Labor Day weekend getaway. If you’re yearning for an easy and cost-effective end-of-summer trip, consider celebrating in one of these exciting cities or towns across the country, where you’ll find enticing holiday events and festivities.

Boston For a fun and festive holiday weekend, travel to Boston, where you can catch one of the country’s best fireworks displays over Boston Harbor. Check out the Labor Day Weekend-Long Party at Lawn on D in the South Boston Waterfront neighborhood with free activities, and musical performances, magicians and street performers. The famed Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum will be offering free admission on Labor Day, Lady Gaga will play at Fenway Park, the Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays and, between the action, you can delight in lobster rolls and cannoli. To round out the weekend, enjoy a sunset cruise on a classic schooner along the harbor. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/TBerrigan)

