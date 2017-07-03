501

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Afghan official: 4 civilians…

Afghan official: 4 civilians killed in a roadside bombing

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 3:35 am 07/03/2017 03:35am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least four Afghan civilians have been killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province.

Zia Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the attack occurred in the morning hours on Monday and that the victims are two women and two men who were traveling in the vehicle.

He added that a third woman was wounded in the explosion, which took place in Khakrez district.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban have stepped up their assaults against Afghan security forces since announcing their annual spring offensive in April.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Afghan official: 4 civilians…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News