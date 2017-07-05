501

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » A road trip through…

A road trip through Sicily is a trip across centuries

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 9:53 am 07/05/2017 09:53am
Share

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Sicily sits at the toe of Italy’s boot, just 2 miles from the mainland at its closest point, and a short ferry ride from the town of Messina.

Located in the Mediterranean, Sicily has been of strategic importance since ancient times. The Greeks, Carthaginians, Romans, Saracens and Normans are just a few of the civilizations that invaded, each leaving their mark.

A road trip around the island is a trip across centuries of history, with temples, churches, palaces and other sites to see. Many of them are on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

Sicily is also home to Mount Etna, Europe’s tallest active volcano, while Taormina is the island’s Sicily’s plushest resort.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » A road trip through…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News