Yosemite rockslide makes drive a slog for tourists, workers

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide at Yosemite National Park is creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who are forced to drive around the roadblock.

Ranger Scott Gediman says inconvenienced park employees and tourists are adjusting as they work around the rockslide the size of a two-story house.

The 4,000 ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide came crashing down Monday, blocking one of three popular routes into Yosemite.

Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance will be closed through the weekend, maybe longer if the road needs major repair.

It now takes Miranda Criche three hours to get to her job cleaning carpets at Yosemite Valley hotels. It’s normally a half-hour commute.

She says it’s a hassle she’ll deal with until the road clears.