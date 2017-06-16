502

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Yosemite rockslide makes drive…

Yosemite rockslide makes drive a slog for tourists, workers

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 1:52 pm 06/16/2017 01:52pm
Share
This Wednesday, June 14, 2017, photo provided by the National Park Service shows the clearing of the El Portal Road in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The rockslide, which came crashing down Monday at Yosemite National Park is creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who are forced to drive around the roadblock. (Greg Stock/National Park Service via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide at Yosemite National Park is creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who are forced to drive around the roadblock.

Ranger Scott Gediman says inconvenienced park employees and tourists are adjusting as they work around the rockslide the size of a two-story house.

The 4,000 ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide came crashing down Monday, blocking one of three popular routes into Yosemite.

Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance will be closed through the weekend, maybe longer if the road needs major repair.

It now takes Miranda Criche three hours to get to her job cleaning carpets at Yosemite Valley hotels. It’s normally a half-hour commute.

She says it’s a hassle she’ll deal with until the road clears.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Yosemite rockslide makes drive…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News