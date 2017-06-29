502

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Whale-watching comes under scrutiny…

Whale-watching comes under scrutiny at South Africa meeting

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 8:05 am 06/29/2017 08:05am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Whale-watching is a growing tourist business in many parts of the world, and delegates to an international whale conference in South Africa say guidelines to protect the animals are increasingly needed.

Dylan Walker, CEO of the World Cetacean Alliance, says 13 million people annually board boats to see whales or dolphins, and that commercial operators offer the activity in some 120 countries and overseas territories. Walker says more boat-licensing, monitoring and other efforts are required to reduce stress to marine life that can be caused by approaching vessels.

Conference delegates also note that some heavily depleted whale species have been recovering well since an international ban on commercial whaling was imposed in the 1980s.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Whale-watching comes under scrutiny…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News