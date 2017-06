NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration’s travel ban will not keep engaged couples apart after all.

In a last-minute reversal, the government has added fiances to the list of close family relations in the U.S. that will enable travelers from six mostly Muslim countries to enter the United States.

That’s a relief to couples who were disheartened when the ban was first outlined.

Says Paul Gottinger, an American engaged to marry an Iranian, “This is one more crazy twist on the roller coaster.”