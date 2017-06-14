The Latest: Interior chief visits national monument in Maine

MEDWAY, Maine (AP) — The Latest on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s visit to Maine (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIHN’-kee) says his goal while visiting a national monument that’s under federal review in Maine is to ensure local communities had a “proper voice.”

He called his visit Wednesday to Katahdin (kuh-TAH’-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument “a learning trip.”

President Donald Trump has ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including the one in Maine.

Zinke’s visit began after he met Tuesday night with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a critic of the 87,500-acre monument created by President Barack Obama.

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, said opposition is driving interest in the National Park Service-managed property. It’s located next to Baxter State Park, which includes Mount Katahdin, the state’s highest peak.

1:05 a.m.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN’-kee) is heading to Maine to see the Katahdin (kuh-TAH’-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument as part of a tour of national monuments that are under review.

President Donald Trump has ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Katahdin.

Zinke is slated to visit the 87,500 acre (35,410 hectare) property on Wednesday. He will be touring the site, which then-President Barack Obama designated as a national monument in August. It’s adjacent to Baxter State Park, which includes Mount Katahdin, the state’s highest peak.

Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage has been a vocal critic of the monument, and testified against its creation before Congress last month.

Zinke visited the new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah on Monday. He’s recommending to downsize that monument.