Travel News

The Latest: Geologists lower threat level for Alaska volcano

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 8:08 pm 06/27/2017 08:08pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the eruption of an Alaska volcano (all times local):

4 p.m.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says seismic activity at an Aleutians Island volcano has diminished.

Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano about 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage erupted at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday and sent an ash cloud to 30,000 feet (9,100 meters).

The eruption lasted 14 minutes.

The observatory says no further ash emissions have occurred and seismicity remains low at Bogoslof.

The observatory lowered the aviation alert code from “warning” to “watch” late Tuesday afternoon.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December. The observatory says more eruptions producing ash could occur at any time.

Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) can harm engines of airliners flying between Asia and North America.

___

7:50 a.m.

A 14-minute eruption by an Alaska volcano sent an ash cloud to 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) in the Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) can harm airliners flying between Asia and North America. The observatory raised the aviation alert code to “warning” level, the highest level.

Winds were blowing to the northeast, which would push a cloud into the Bering Sea. The observatory says the cloud was not expected to drop ash on Aleutian communities or the mainland.

A cloud was not immediately spotted but the World Wide Lightning Location Network detected lightning strokes with the volcanic cloud.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.

The volcano is 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

