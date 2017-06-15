1002

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Summer vacation? Lots of…

Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they can’t afford it

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 9:13 am 06/15/2017 09:13am
Share

Planning a trip this summer? Turns out lots of Americans say they can’t afford one.

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center Public Affairs Research, nearly half of Americans — 43 percent — say they won’t be taking a vacation this summer.

And among those non-vacationers, 49 percent cited the cost. Another 11 percent said they just can’t take the time off from work.

And if your employer offers paid vacation days, consider yourself lucky: 41 percent of workers say they get no paid vacation. Younger and lower-income workers are especially likely not to get any paid time off.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Summer vacation? Lots of…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News