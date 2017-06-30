501

Stocking up: Nevada dispensaries prepare for legal pot sales

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 3:48 pm 06/30/2017 03:48pm
Marijuana for sale is displayed at Reef Dispensaries, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Recreational marijuana becomes legal to buy Saturday in Nevada, but that doesn't mean anything goes in the place where most people think anything goes. Officers say they have been preparing for months to enforce the law passed by voters in November. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marijuana dispensaries in Nevada are working overtime to prepare for the start of recreational pot sales Saturday.

Residents and tourists in Sin City are expected to flock to the facilities in strip malls, near strip clubs and on the Las Vegas Strip as early as 12:01 a.m.

In preparation for the expected flood of sales, dispensaries have been furiously stamping labels on pot products, stocking up their shelves, adding security and checkout stations, and announcing specials.

Armen Yemenidjian is the CEO of Desert Grown Farms, which owns a cultivation facility and three dispensaries, including the only one that will sell recreational pot on the Strip this weekend.

He believes his company is ready to handle the demand after hiring additional employees and stocking up on product.

