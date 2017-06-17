502

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing…

Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing vessels converge on Boston

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 3:17 pm 06/17/2017 03:17pm
Share

Dozens of majestic sailing vessels from around the globe will parade through Boston's inner harbor under sail for the first time in 17 years.

BOSTON (AP) — Majestic vessels from around the globe have dazzled crowds as the ships sailed through Boston’s inner harbor for the first time in 17 years.

Thick fog and a little rain didn’t deter thousands of spectators from gathering at the shores of East Boston, Castle Island and areas around Boston Harbor, where they eagerly awaited the colorful procession of tall ships, dubbed Sail Boston, on Saturday.

The start of the parade, initially slated for 9 a.m., was delayed a few hours due to safety concerns. Fifty-six ships from 13 nations are expected to have paraded in flotillas past the historic fort guarding Boston Harbor by the time the event ends.

Boston has hosted a number of tall ships in recent years, but hasn’t seen a Grand Parade of Sail since 2000.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas
Bill Cosby trial
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: June 17
7 summer home improvements
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
5 hydration myths busted
London high-rise apartment fire
Splash parks, water parks, pools
Tornadoes in Great Plains
Virginia Primary
71st annual Tony Awards
Remembering the Pulse shooting
Adam West through the years
Photos: Capital Pride 2017
Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
Cats ready for adoption
What to do about summer allergies
2017 CMT Music Awards
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
9 ways your hair reflects your health
Foods to avoid at barbecues
Frank Lloyd Wright’s most-interesting homes
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Baltimore homes razed
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert
London Bridge attacks
Celebrity birthdays June 11-17
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Most stressful jobs 2017
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC