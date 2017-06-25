502

Sheriff: Teen injured after fall from Six Flags ‘Sky Ride’

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 2:03 am 06/25/2017 02:03am
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground.;

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday the unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, is at Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries.

The accident happened on the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Amusement Park, about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) north of Albany, New York, just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the girl was riding the attraction with a child relative, and fell about 25 feet from a stationary two-person car. The ride was stopped by an operator after word was received that there was a rider in distress, officials said.

Authorities say the girl fell from the car and struck a tree before landing in the crowd. She was treated by park emergency medical staff and transferred by ambulance to Glen Falls Hospital before being taken by helicopter to the medical center.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order. The park said in a statement that the safety of guests is a top priority.

“There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed,” a park official said.

Authorities also said an unidentified 47-year-old man from Schenectady, New York, who was a guest at the park, was treated and released from a hospital for a back injury sustained when he attempted to catch the falling girl.

No additional information was immediately available.

