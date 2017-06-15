502

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Rule gives Oregonians non-gender…

Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driver’s license

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 7:35 pm 06/15/2017 07:35pm
Share

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has approved a new rule giving its residents the option of not specifying their gender on driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identity cards, becoming the first state in the US to do so.

LGBT rights organizations hailed Thursday’s move.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, under the new rule, which takes effect on July 1, Oregon residents will have the option to mark their sex as “not specified” on their application for a driver license, instruction permit or ID card.

An X will appear instead of an M or an F on those documents.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Rule gives Oregonians non-gender…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News