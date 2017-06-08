800

Report: Long Island Rail Road delays are worst in 10 years

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:48 am 06/08/2017 10:48am
NEW YORK (AP) — A new report finds that evening rush-hour cancellations and delays on New York’s Long Island Rail Road have reached their highest level in 10 years.

The Wall Street Journal (http://on.wsj.com/2rQbMjZ ) analyzed data provided by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the LIRR.

It says problems at Amtrak-managed Penn Station have caused many of this year’s problems. But it adds that the LIRR’s performance also has become increasingly unreliable over the past four years.

LIRR President Pat Nowakowski says ridership is at its highest level since 1949. That means more trains — and even one delay can cause a domino effect.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds says extensive repair work this summer will “improve reliability for all customers.”

LIRR and New Jersey Transit riders also will endure more hassles during that work.

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

