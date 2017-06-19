502

Popularity of Catskill swimming hole proves problematic

June 19, 2017
DENNING, N.Y. (AP) — A Catskill Mountain swimming hole is so crowded that state officials are encouraging people to swim elsewhere.

The area known as the Peekamoose Blue Hole, in Ulster County, has always been popular. But New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation says crowds of people started coming in 2015 after social media and websites touted it as a top swimming hole in the nation.

The state agency is encouraging users to enjoy nearby state lands in the area about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of New York City.

Officials also have been limiting parking, prohibiting camping and restricting hours of operation.

