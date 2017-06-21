502

Plane lands safely at Kennedy Airport after laser reported

June 21, 2017
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a plane landed safely at New York’s Kennedy Airport after the crew reported seeing a green laser.

The FAA said Wednesday that the report was made around midnight as Delta Airlines Flight 2294 from Las Vegas was about 4 miles northwest of Farmingdale, New York.

The Nassau County Police Department on Long Island says the laser may have come from the Plainview or Old Bethpage area.

Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo (MAH’-duh-loh) says the airline also is investigating.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the laser was seen at Kennedy Airport, not LaGuardia as police initially reported.

