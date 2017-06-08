800

Travel News

NY fort acquires wartime journals of Pennsylvania officer

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:38 am 06/08/2017 08:38am
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at New York’s Fort Ticonderoga say they’ve acquired two rare journals of a Pennsylvania officer who served on the northern frontier during the American Revolution.

Museum curators at the historic site and tourist attraction in the southeastern Adirondacks say the acquisition of Capt. John Lacey’s journals was made possible by a large donation. The amount and the source weren’t released.

Lacey served in Col. Anthony Wayne’s 4th Pennsylvania Battalion in 1776. While Wayne and his battalion fought in Quebec, Lacey’s regiment was assigned to work on the fortifications at Ticonderoga.

Curators say the journals provide a glimpse into a young American officer’s life in the field during a pivotal year in the Revolutionary War, as well as details of how 18th century military defenses were prepared at the fort.

