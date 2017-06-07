Travel News

Macy’s eyeing rooftop expansion to flagship New York store

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:22 am 06/07/2017 01:22am
NEW YORK (AP) — The department store chain Macy’s is considering a rooftop addition to its flagship store in New York City’s Herald Square neighborhood.

The plan, announced Tuesday, would add restaurants and green space to the roof of the 2.2 million-square-foot building on 34th Street.

A Macy’s executive tells the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2sQLBsS ) that the flagship building has become even more valuable as businesses have opened in the nearby Hudson Yards redevelopment, which saw the addition of a new subway station in 2015.

Macy’s says the rooftop idea is meant to encourage people to go through the store either on their way up to or down from the roof’s attractions.

