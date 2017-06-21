502

Las Vegas approves rules to crack down on short-term rentals

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:25 pm 06/21/2017 07:25pm
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, Randy Tussing, an Airbnb host, looks at his phone while standing in his home in Las Vegas. More than 340,000 people passed on Nevada's hotel rooms last year and opted instead to book a place to stay using the home-sharing service Airbnb. Officials in Las Vegas are expected to vote Wednesday, June 21, 2017, on a series of rules meant to crack down on the booming short-term rental industry in the city. The proposed rules include a special-use permit requirement, proof of liability insurance and placards displayed on the exterior of the properties. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas property owners interested in renting out their properties for brief periods will have to comply with new rules meant to crack down on a booming short-term rental industry.

The requirements passed Wednesday include proof of liability insurance for $500,000 and placement of letter-size placards outside the properties with contact information and maximum allowed occupancy.

They come as complaints over raucous parties at short-term rentals have mounted over the years.

Figures released in February by the home-sharing service Airbnb show people in Las Vegas who listed their homes through the company hosted more than a quarter of a million people last year and earned $35.5 million.

The new regulations also call for additional parking spots for some properties.

