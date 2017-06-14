1002

Landmark ‘Vegas Vickie’ neon cowgirl sign removed

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 4:35 pm 06/14/2017 04:35pm
Workers remove the neon sign dubbed "Vegas Vickie" in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The sign was taken down as part of the construction for a new resort-casino. (Steve Marcus /Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The famous neon sign of a cowgirl in downtown Las Vegas has been taken down as part of the construction of a planned casino-resort.

After more than two decades on Freemont Street, “Vegas Vickie” was dismantled Tuesday.

Casino owner Derek Stevens says his company is looking for a home for the neon sign. It was created in 1980 and originally dubbed “Sassy Sally” after a casino of that name.

Stevens’ company is planning to transform the space previously occupied by the Las Vegas Club.

