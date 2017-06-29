502

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Florida zoo staff hand-raises…

Florida zoo staff hand-raises abandoned baby kangaroo

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 8:02 am 06/29/2017 08:02am
Share

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — An abandoned baby kangaroo is back with her mob after being hand-raised by the staff at a Florida zoo.

Brevard Zoo officials said in a news release that Lilly, who was born in August, was found abandoned on the floor of the zoo’s habitat Jan. 23. Zookeepers believe stress caused by a severe storm the night before likely caused her mother to eject the baby from her pouch.

Florida Today reports zookeepers weren’t able to reunite the pair so the staff started taking care of Lilly. The baby kangaroo was so tiny she spent several weeks in a temperature and moisture-controlled incubator.

Zoo collection manager Lauren Hinson became Lilly’s primary caretaker, bottle-feeding her six times a day, eventually taking her home at night and wearing a fabric pouch to carry her.

“I took her home every single evening and brought her with me wherever I went,” Hinson said in the news release. She said she conducted about 1,000 bottle feedings. “It was an incredible amount of work and a lot of missed sleep, but well worth it.”

Lilly’s been making supervised visits to the zoo since late May and this week officials felt it safe to finally leave her there. She’ll continue to be monitored and she’ll be bottle-fed twice a day for several months.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Florida zoo staff hand-raises…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News