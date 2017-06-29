502

Bison rams, injures couple at Yellowstone National Park

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 2:10 pm 06/29/2017 02:10pm
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison rammed and injured a husband and wife as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say 74-year-old Theodore Schrader and 72-year-old Patsy Holmes of Heber City, Utah, were on a boardwalk when the bison approached Wednesday. The animal “butted” Patsy Holmes, who was pushed into her husband.

Schrader suffered minor injuries, and Holmes was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Park officials are reminding visitors to give space to wildlife near trails, boardwalks and other developed areas. In 2015, five people taking selfie photographs in the park provoked bison to attack.

Yellowstone is now asking visitors to adopt its “safe selfie” policy. The two injured Wednesday weren’t cited.

