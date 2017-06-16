502

Battleship Texas leaks fixed, retired ship reopens Saturday

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 1:24 pm 06/16/2017 01:24pm
FILE - This May 14, 2012, file photo shows the Battleship Texas in its berth along the Houston Ship Channel in La Porte, Texas. Leaks have been fixed on the retired Battleship and the historic site reopens Saturday, June 17, 2017, after nearly a week closed for repairs. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced divers finished patching the hull of the ship berthed at La Porte, east of Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Graczyk, File)

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Leaks have been fixed on the retired Battleship Texas and the historic site reopens Saturday after nearly a week closed for repairs.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced divers finished patching the hull of the ship berthed at La Porte (luh-PORT’), east of Houston.

Water has been pumped from the 103-year-old vessel, which was closed to visitors since Sunday.

Maintenance crews first noticed leaks. Divers located several holes about 15 feet below the waterline, on the starboard side. The Battleship Texas at one point was listing 8 degrees, but parks officials say it’s now back to its normal tilt of just under 2 degrees.

Periodic leaks have plagued the ship since 2010.

Visitors are welcome again on the Battleship Texas starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

