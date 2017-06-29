502

Arizona braces for winds as wildfires sweep West

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:05 am 06/29/2017 03:05am
A fire burns near Mayer, Ariz, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, as seen from Spring Valley, Ariz. The fire has burned over 28 square miles (73 square kilometers). More than 500 firefighters are battling the blaze that's near the small town where 19 members of an elite firefighting unit were killed while battling a blaze four years ago. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — More than 600 Arizona firefighters are bracing for persistent windy conditions as they battle a northern Arizona fire that has charred 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) of dense shrubbery.

The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee says about 3,400 people in the area have been affected by the fire and roughly 3,000 structures in the evacuated areas were at risk. Officials are not immediately sure how many are homes.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to visit the area Thursday.

Elsewhere in the West, a blaze burned in suburban Los Angeles, a complex of three major fires burned in Washington and more than 20 small lightning-sparked blazes were stopped in Idaho.

