4 more children reported injured at Indiana water park

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 7:54 pm 06/24/2017 07:54pm
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A county official says he has received reports of four more children being injured at a northwestern Indiana water park that’s been ordered closed indefinitely.

Porter County Health Department Administrator Keith Letta says the total number of children hurt at the Seven Peaks Waterpark in Porter is now 14.

Letta tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2sCwqWL ) he has reports of 11 children receiving chemical burns, one with eye irritation from chemicals and two sustaining broken collarbones while on a park attraction.

The department ordered the park closed Monday, four days after opening in Porter, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago. Letta says an equipment malfunction caused an apparent overchlorination of the water.

Calls to the park seeking comment rang unanswered Saturday.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

