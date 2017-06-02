Travel News

2 men charged with trafficking cocaine on commercial flight

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 8:14 pm 06/05/2017 08:14pm
BOSTON (AP) — Two men have been charged with trafficking nearly 7 kilograms (15 pounds) of cocaine into Boston on a commercial airline.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Juan Luis Perez Garcia, of the Bronx, New York, and Juan Artiles Taveras, of Lakewood, New Jersey, were arrested Friday in Attleboro and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Authorities say federal agents intercepted a suitcase after it arrived in Boston from the Dominican Republic on a JetBlue Airways flight. They say the suitcase tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities say the defendants met a witness and undercover officer to exchange money for the drugs and were arrested.

A federal public defender has been assigned to Garcia and couldn’t immediately be reached Monday. Taveras’ lawyer says he couldn’t yet comment on the allegations.

