Indulge in 24-hour in-room dining and extensive meal-delivery options at these retreats.

For many seasoned travelers, room service used to be a last resort when hunger set in. Maybe you were too tired to explore after a long day of sightseeing, or you just wanted a late-night snack. You didn’t have high expectations, and many options were limited and lackluster. But these days, as hotels keep coming up with innovative ways to beat the competition, room service options are getting an upgrade. Here’s a look at 12 hotels across the country where the room service is as sophisticated and creative as top-rated restaurants.

MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, Maryland James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson is debuting his first in-room dining program at the new MGM National Harbor hotel just miles from the nation’s capital. Order Sammy’s Chicken and Waffle, with pickles, chili sauce and barrel-aged maple syrup, or try Uncle T’s Grilled Salmon, with honey and a cauliflower puree to tickle your taste buds. And forget about a boring Cobb salad. Robb’s Cobb Salad includes mash potatoes, collards and gravy, as does the traditional grilled cheese sandwich. The Sam’s Grilled Cheese is on garlic toast and includes a sunny side up egg and Berbere cheese sauce. With food like that delivered to your room, why go out? (Courtesy Shannon Finney, www.shannonfinneyphotography.com)

The 50 Best Hotels in the USA 2017

10 Top Hotel Pools With Amazing Views

Where to Find the Best Hotel Concierges

12 Hotels With Superlative Room Service originally appeared on usnews.com