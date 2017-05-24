Travel News

Wildfire forces evacuations at Washington state tourism spot

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 12:52 pm 05/24/2017 12:52pm
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for 168 homes and cabins at a popular Washington state and hiking and skiing destination.

The fire was burning on about 40 acres (161,900 square meters) Wednesday morning.

It started about 3 miles north (4.8 kilometers) north of the tourist town of Leavenworth Tuesday in an old mill and spread to a timber storage area for cedar logs.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Gannie says the fire is threatening homes, timber and electrical infrastructure away from the downtown area, modeled in Bavarian village style.

Leavenworth is a gateway to Wenatchee National Forest where many people have getaway homes.

Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan said Wednesday that there were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross opened a shelter in Leavenworth.

