Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Trump wants $108M for…

Trump wants $108M for deeper ports; Corps adds $56M boost

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:00 pm 05/24/2017 07:00pm
Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump wants $108 million to help two U.S. seaports deepen their harbors, while ports not included on his wish list will still benefit from a $56 million boost already approved by Congress.

Ports across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts are racing to accommodate bigger cargo ships now arriving through an expanded Panama Canal. Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget proposal seeks $108 million to be shared by two of them: the Port of Savannah, Georgia, and the Port of Boston.

That’s out of 15 congressionally authorized projects costing more than $4.6 billion.

The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that it will spend funding recently passed by Congress on harbor projects for Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and the Sabine-Neches waterway that serves three Texas ports.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News Life & Style National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Trump wants $108M for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News