The Latest: Evacuations lessened at state tourism spot

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire that started at an old log-storage site near Leavenworth, Washington (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Officials have made changes to wildfire evacuation orders near a Washington state hiking and skiing destination, reducing the number of people in homes and cabins needing to leave immediately.

Officials with Chelan County Fire District 3 said Wednesday afternoon that only those living in the Spromberg Canyon Road area remained under orders to evacuate.

People in Sunitsch Canyon over to Eagle Creek Road have had their orders lessened from ‘leave immediately’ to ‘be ready to leave.’

It wasn’t immediately clear how many homes and cabins are now directly threatened by the fire that began Tuesday afternoon just north of Leavenworth in an old mill.

Fire officials say much of the fuel in the log stacks had been consumed by the fire Wednesday but that windy conditions remained a concern.

___

9:52 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for 168 homes and cabins at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination.

The fire was burning on about 40 acres (161,900 square meters) Wednesday morning.

It started about 3 miles north (4.8 kilometers) north of the tourist town of Leavenworth Tuesday in an old mill and spread to a timber storage area for cedar logs.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Gannie says the fire is threatening homes, timber and electrical infrastructure away from the downtown area, modeled in Bavarian village style.

Leavenworth is a gateway to Wenatchee National Forest where many people have getaway homes.

Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan said Wednesday that there were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross opened a shelter in Leavenworth.